David Moreno, 52

SIERRA VISTA — Our sweet David Moreno, pastor, husband, son, brother, Navy Nuke Vet and friend, at the age of 52, on January 17, 2021, went to be with Jesus. He was kind and loving to the core; would give the shirt off his back to anyone or fix your sink or anything else in or around your house. Worked hard all his life and gave his best. He was a prayer warrior and believed in serving others and was a TRUE Christian beacon of light for his family and all of us.
He was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Abiano and Norma Moreno. He played football and loved wrestling at Phoenix Christian High and graduated from Edinburg High in Texas.
At 18, he became a NAVY man, entered the Nuclear program in Florida, New York, and was stationed in Virginia Beach, Virginia on the USS Virginia CGN-38; he managed the nuclear plant and fought in the Iraq War. He received a National Defense Service Medal, two bronze stars and two meritorious awards.
On December 20, 1991, while on leave, he met his future wife Angela, and helped her with her classroom Christmas party. They were married in April of 1993.
In the fall of 1998, he entered Phoenix First Pastor’s College and received his first pastoral position at Merced First Assembly of God church in Merced, California. He also pastored in several churches in Sierra Vista before joining Mountain View Assembly of God Church.
David is survived by his loving spouse of 27 years, Angela Moreno; his parents Abiano and Norma; his brothers Victor and Anthony and his sister Sophia; and some animals.
In lieu of flowers, cards and gifts to help with funeral costs or donations can be given to Mountain View Assembly of God church, 102 N. Colombo Ave, Sierra Vista, Arizona, 85635, 520-458-0487, just mention ‘David Moreno Memorial’.
Committal service with Military honors will be held at a later date at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, Arizona 85024.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.