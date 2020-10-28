David Murray, 70

COCHISE — David was born at home at a residence near Airport Road East of Benson, Arizona. He lived in Cochise County for most of his life except for a short period when he attended University of Arizona. He enjoyed a great many friendships, however, David held the Flanders and Terrell families very dear. He found great enjoyment in the outdoors, whether it was cowboying, hunting, fishing, and generally spending time with his family in deserts and mountains alike.
Most of his professional career was with Arizona Electric Power Cooperative, where he was employed for 38 years. Starting at an entry level position and promoting steadily throughout his career to eventually a Project Manager. He was very proud of the many relationships he made throughout his career and life.
A small family service was held at Richardson’s Mortuary in Benson on Saturday, October 24, 2020. After the service a small graveside service was held at Saint David Cemetery, where David was laid to rest near his family. Many in attendance shared heartfelt examples of David’s giving and generous nature, indeed, David would often stop to help someone, and end up making a friend of them. Often, these new friendships lasted for the rest of his life.
The family is planning a larger memorial service to be determined at a later time.
David is preceded in death by his father, Tyler Clifton Murray; his mother, Louise Esther Murray (Davis); brothers, Ray Alan Murray, and Tyler Wayne Murray; and sisters, Merilee East, Carol Dawn Laws.
He is survived in this life by his wife, Pamela Murray; brother, Gary Brian Murray; sister, Deanna Louise Jacquez; first wife, Theresa Wick; sons, Teryl J Murray, Tyler Murray and Devin Dreyer; daughters, Rindi England and Palma Bergeron; grandchildren, Emyt Murray, Meryn Murray, Izabell England, Brody England, Madison England, Paisley England, Devin Dreyer Jr, Sydnee Dreyer, and Ryder Dreyer.
The pallbearers at his service were Frank Flanders, Teryl Murray, Tyler Murray, Brian Murray, Matthew England, and Devin Dreyer.
In lieu of flowers, and in consideration of any donations, please consider donating to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.http://www.mda.org/
