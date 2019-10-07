David Partington, 58
HEREFORD — Resident of Hereford, Arizona since 2000, David passed away October 2, 2019, in Banner Hospital, Tucson, Arizona, after a short battle with an aggressive cancer.
Born in Denver, Colorado; November 24, 1960, to his parents Fred and Joyce Partington. He had one brother, Doug, and later his family expanded with his stepmom, Diane Partington; and stepbrothers, Chris, Steve, and DJ. Married to his loving wife, Koleen Partington, since 1980, and they had four children, David, Amber, Daniel, and Donald; as well as seven grandchildren.
He was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School in 1979. Served in the United States Air Force from 1980 to 2000, and a veteran of the Persian Gulf War (DESERT SHIELD, DESERT STORM). David was stationed all over the world, including places such as Germany, Italy, Okinawa, and the United States. He was an exceptional Airman, extremely proficient and knowledgeable in his job, and well respected by his colleagues. After retiring from the United States Air Force at Ft. Huachuca, David worked for various companies as a software engineer and continued to expand his education and knowledge.
David had a plethora of hobbies, most notably his passion for flying drones, spent 47 years as a Ham Radio operator, customizing and riding his motorcycles, watching NASCAR, and most importantly, being open to finding new hobbies with friends and family. His knowledge-base was not limited to tech-related information; he was known to dabble in just about every subject he took an interest in, including automotive, construction, politics, and many more. Even in his youth, his parents would often find him taking things apart just to see how he could put it back together.
Stories told by David were always incredible and entertaining, to say the least, whether or not certain parts were embellished, we may never know. David's best qualities, without a doubt, were his willingness and capacity to help his friends and family, and the impact that he's made on their lives will certainly live with them forever. Words fall short of how irreplaceable he is, and how much he is loved and will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his mom, Joyce Partington; and brothers Steve and DJ.
The funeral service will be held on October 8, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m., starting with the viewing, followed by the procession at 10:00 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' Stake Center; he will then be buried at noon, at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, located at 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.
