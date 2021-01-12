SIERRA VISTA — David Peyton Thompson, 80, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away in Sierra Vista, Arizona on January 3, 2021.
David was born in Charleston, West Virginia, to Donald and Mary Peyton Thompson. Growing up he lived for a time in Queens, New York; Manchester, England; and Darien, Connecticut. He attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and graduated from San Diego State University.
The greatest passion of David’s life was flying. During high school he went regularly to the Stamford, Connecticut seaplane base where he did various chores in order to pay for flying lessons. He qualified for a solo flying license there even before getting a driver’s license. David went on after college to become a Captain in the Marines, where he served for 2 years as a pilot during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service. Later, while living in Denver, he developed a special friendship with a fellow pilot, Lt. Cdr. Dillon Krapes, and even built a small plane in the basement of his home.
After living in San Diego, Tucson, and Houston, David moved to Denver, Colorado, where he worked as a construction estimator for Pulte Homes. There he flew the tow plane for his glider club and enjoyed hiking in the Rockies, sometimes with his cousin Melissa and her family. He also took an active role in his community, serving on the Zoning Commission in Fair Play, Colorado, and giving lectures on a variety of topics. Moving to Sierra Vista, Arizona upon retirement, he continued to engage with the community there by serving on the Planning Commission and lecturing on historical topics for a group at the public library.
David is survived by brothers, Jeffrey and Peter; sister, Rebecca; four nieces and nephews; as well as cousins, Joyce and Jean Thompson and their children. A sister, Penelope preceded him in death.
A service in celebration of his life will be held at a time yet to be determined. Arrangements are being handled by Hatfield Funeral Home.
