TUCSON—Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, Born in Colorado in 1931, David Pino, 92, passed away peacefully in his home in Tucson on May 5th.
David is survived by his wife, Agnes, of 70 years and his four children and ten grandchildren: Michelle (Kateri, Barrett, and Sami) David (Olivia), Brigette (Stuart, Alexandra, Francesca, and Harrison) and Kevin (Ryan and Antoinnette).
Mr. Pino was a local resident and artist of Sierra Vista, Arizona for many years. Both he and his wife, Agnes, were active members of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, and had a close circle of friends, otherwise known as “the tribe” in Sierra Vista. David was honored to be appointed a Knight of the Holy Sepulcher in September 2019.
In recent years, his art was featured on the cover of the Sierra Vista newspaper. David was known for his dramatic desert landscapes and vistas across the southwest.
His grandson, Stuart Pino, described his papa as kind, generous, intelligent, and relentless in his dedication to his family, work, and hobbies. “He imparted his wisdom and work ethic in all us so that we would get the job done and become more than what we thought we could be,” said Stuart.
With over 50 years in the steel fabrication business, David designed buildings, sculptures, beautiful railings, and even the big metal teepees you can see on your way into Colorado. He was a sailor, a trick water skier, a mechanic, a prolific painter, a world traveler and most of all, an empathetic and devoted family-man.