David R. Barraza Sr., 55
SIERRA VISTA–Beloved father of three and brother passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. David moved into Sierra Vista with his family when he was just one year old and has been a Sierra Vista resident ever since.
He enjoyed writing, singing karaoke, drawing and attending monster truck rallies. He also enjoyed watching competitive rodeos and spending time with family and good old friends.
David will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him and is survived by his three children: David Barraza Jr. of Arizona, Renee Barraza Morgan of Georgia, and Natsha Leever of Arizona; his sister Cynthia & David Pulsifer of Arizona, step brother Eddie & Flo Franco of Arizona, sister Loisa & Ben Romero of California, and Herminia Segura of Texas.
May he rest in peace with his parents Domingo and Tomasa Barraza in Paradise.
Plans for a private memorial are to be determined at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.