David R. Corella, 89
SIERRA VISTA — On Saturday, October 26, 2019 our beloved father, David, went to be with Jesus at the age of 89 after battling a long illness. He was born on December 15, 1929 in Douglas, Arizona to Jesus and Maria Corella.
He made the Army his military career as a Specialist spanning 20 years. During his service, he served overseas in Korea and worked as a Culinary Specialist. After retiring from the Army, he worked at the commissary completing 40 total years of Federal Service.
He had a passion for playing the guitar, singing and enjoyed dancing. Preceded in death was his son Ismael; survived by his three daughters M. Isabel Dull (Mike), Raquel Wood (Lonnie), and Patricia Brackin and his loving grandchildren Jennifer, Jenae (Marcus), Eric (Jaileen), Milo Junior, Lena, Mihana, Levi (Cherry), Jesse. Known and loved by their grandfather are his great grandchildren Adrian, Austin, Allison and Claire, many nieces, nephews and many friends.
We just want to thank all of the caregivers including Hospice who gave our dad the loving care he needed.
We love you dad. We will miss you so very much!
Funeral Services will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at Calvary Chapel, 10:30 a.m. Calvary Chapel is located at 1155 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Interment with Military Honors will be held at 12:00 at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista following Funeral Services. Reception will take place at Move City Church, 200 North Avenue, Sierra Vista directly following the Interment.
