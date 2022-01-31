David Strother Grieshop, 83

SIERRA VISTA — Dave completed his life’s journey on January 27, 2022. He was born on August 30, 1938 in Celina, Ohio, the first of four children of Ivo and Aurelia Grieshop. He is survived by two sisters, Mary Ellen Menke (Maryland) and Anne Marie Grieshop (Iowa) and one brother, James I Grieshop (California).
He graduated from Syracuse University in 1961 and entered the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. On March 30, 1963 he married Mildred Ann (Midge) Prodanovich of Douglas, Arizona who faithfully supported him through his life’s work. Blessed with one son, David Mark, they were intent on raising him in an international environment and to know his world would be more than the USA. David Mark, his wife Deborah and their twin daughters currently reside and work in Los Angeles County area.
Dave attended one year of graduate school at the University of Arizona in 1964-5. He earned his Master’s Degree from Georgia Tech in 1972 and completed other graduate courses from several other universities while pursuing his Army career. After five commands (two in Vietnam); other very challenging and satisfying assignments; and working with memorable contemporaries, he knew it was time to move on. After 26 years he retired as a Colonel.
In 1987 he entered the corporate world as the Vice President/Managing Director of McDonnell Douglas Korea, Ltd. in Seoul, Korea. In 1994 he changed direction and became the Vice President of DIMON International, Inc. working in agriculture commodities. Following his third retirement, he traveled the world during 2001-04 and developed a global corporate social responsibility program in 26 countries on 6 continents. His efforts positively touched the lives of many people at the most basic level – clean water in African villages, reading and writing programs in Indonesia, proper disposal methods for dangerous agriculture chemicals in Latin America; and, enforcing child labor laws in Asia.
In 2004 Dave and Midge decided to move back to Sierra Vista where they had met 42 years earlier – they had come full circle. He was active in several community and civic organizations.
Midge continues to reside in Sierra Vista. Dave will be interred at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery. A memorial service is being planned. Life goes on.