David Thompson, 80

SIERRA VISTA — David Thompson, a builder and teacher, died January 3, 2021. The issues he felt strongly about and worked for were: ending America's Forever Wars, Reducing Income Inequality, making America great by encouraging immigrants from all over the world to come here and contribute as citizens, empowering women in formerly all-male occupations, and serious gun control. Like Charles Lindbergh, he flunked out of college after 3 semesters. He went to work in New York City in the shadow of the Empire State Building while going to college at night. After two years he had enough credits to qualify for Marine flight training, which was a paid vacation compared to what he had to do to get in. He graduated near the top of his class and was assigned to fighters (F-4Bs) and sent to Vietnam. In back to back tours he flew over 500 missions and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. These were the best years of his life until he retired to Sierra Vista. His career was primarily as a construction project manager in Colorado and in his later years he taught construction and investing classes.
In the mid '90s he was a member of the Lafayette, CO Planning and Zoning Commission. In 2008 and 2009 he was a member of the Park County RE-2 Facilities Committee for a new school in FairPlay, Colorado which had its ribbon cutting in 2012. He said it was the most satisfying thing he was ever part of.
After retiring in Sierra Vista in 2014, he started a pro-bono career as an after-lunch, after-dinner speaker for the library ("Talks on Tuesday"), DWSEA (Democratic Women of Southeast Arizona), and a few other local organizations. He also served on the City Planning and Zoning Commission and was an honorary board member of S.A.C.A. (Southeast Arizona Contractors Association).
He was divorced with no children and leaves comrades, colleagues, friends, nieces, nephews, and siblings.
There will be no services and his ashes will be scattered from the Summit of Coronado Peak near Montezuma Pass by Dillon Krapes (862-202-6163) at a date to be chosen. All are encouraged to make donations to Doctors Without Borders and UNICEF USA Fund for Children.
