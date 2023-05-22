David Truman Foster, 86

SIERRA VISTA—David Truman Foster, 86, went to Heaven at 8:35 AM on April 29th , 2023, surrounded by his loving wife Judie Foster and his daughter Darlene Luna singing, "All Hail King Jesus; All Hail Emmanuel".

Granddaughters Jessica Luna and Samantha Foster, with their five-month-old babies, and Jessica's daughter Destiny, drove from San Angelo, Texas in order to lavish much love on Grandpa themselves during his final earth days and also convey messages from siblings Jonathan, Jacqui and Joshua and their children who could not travel at that time. Grandpa did not speak but we could see how attentive he was as we sang hymns and loved him.

Tags