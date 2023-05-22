SIERRA VISTA—David Truman Foster, 86, went to Heaven at 8:35 AM on April 29th , 2023, surrounded by his loving wife Judie Foster and his daughter Darlene Luna singing, "All Hail King Jesus; All Hail Emmanuel".
Granddaughters Jessica Luna and Samantha Foster, with their five-month-old babies, and Jessica's daughter Destiny, drove from San Angelo, Texas in order to lavish much love on Grandpa themselves during his final earth days and also convey messages from siblings Jonathan, Jacqui and Joshua and their children who could not travel at that time. Grandpa did not speak but we could see how attentive he was as we sang hymns and loved him.
David was born in Tacoma, Washington on December 4th, 1936, and grew up in Carnation, Washington with his three sisters and pastor parents. At 17, David attended Bethel Bible School/Seattle and in 1992 completed his BA/Masters in Biblical Studies at Christian International Graduate School. David served in the Army from 1955 to 1976: (Alaska/Iran/Germany/Korea) also completing three tours in Vietnam. He received the Bronze Star and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. David is survived by his wife Judie, his sister Nelda, daughter Darlene (Abel), two stepsons David (Lisa) & Tony (Sabra); ten grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Memorial service at Shiloh Christian Ministries, 1519 Avenida Del Sol, Sierra Vista on May 28th at 2:30 pm.
A Committal Service with Military Honors will take place on Tuesday May 30th. All are invited and are welcome to attend. Please arrive at the cemetery by 9:30 am. Southern Arizona Memorial Cemetery, 1300 South Buffalo Soldier Trail.