David Wesley Malone, 54

HUACHUCA CITY — David Wesley Malone, age 54, of Huachuca City passed away Friday evening, November 26, 2021 at Canyon Vista Medical Center. David, son of Bishop (Dr) Allen L. and Elect Lady Martha L. Malone was born in Ithaca, New York on September 13, 1967.
David attended elementary school in Newfield, New York and then at Huachuca City Elementary School. He then attended Tombstone High School and the Job Corp in Tucson.
David has resided in Huachuca City for the past 45 years and was a member of the Bethlehem Holy Ghost Headquarters Church and enjoyed videography, singing, ushering, shouting, working with the youth, serving and anything his hands could find to do in the house of the Lord.
He worked as a Mental Health Case Manager for Arizona Counseling Treatment Services and other Behavioral Health Agencies in the Sierra Vista and Tucson, A.I.R.E.S, AristoCare Home Health Agency, and Good Neighbor Alliance.
Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours for David Malone on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:30 at First Baptist Church, 1447 South 7th Street Sierra Vista. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 am at the same church.
Rites of Committal and interment will follow in Cochise Memory Garden, Charleston Road, Sierra Vista.
Hatfield Funeral Home, Sierra Vista has been entrusted with the arrangements.