Dawn Lisle Avila, 51

WILLCOX — Dawn Lisle Avila passed away at her home in Willcox on March 21, 2021 at the age of 51. She was born in Fabens, Texas on May 2, 1969. Dawn was a cowgirl and fire fighter. She worked at the Willcox Livestock Auction for around fifteen years, was a waitress for several Willcox restaurants, worked at Dollar General for a couple of years and was a member of the Willcox Rural Fire Department under Chief A.V. Reid.
Dawn is survived by her husband David Avila and her daughters: Amanda (Jon) Boris and Brittany (Kyle) Kirk and her grandchildren: Nathan Avila, Jesse Kirk and Jaxson Kirk all of Willcox. Her surviving brother is Mike (Jennifer) Regensberg of Willcox and a surviving cousin Marilyn Blakey of Deming, New Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her mother Margaret Sue Lisle. Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Westlawn Chapel. Interment of her cremains will follow in Sunset Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the family to help with medical expenses. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
