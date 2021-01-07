Dawn Michelle (Gutknecht) Pietro, 52

HUACHUCA CITY — Dawn Michelle (Gutknecht) Pietro received her wings January 3, 2021. She was born March 26, 1968 in Waterloo, Iowa; daughter of Diane Lee and Dennis Gutknecht. She spent most of her life in Southern Arizona. Dawn was a loving wife and devoted mother. She loved all that nature had to offer, gardening and watching the hummingbirds. She enjoyed taking scenic train rides with her husband. Dawn was so kindhearted to everyone she ever met, her compassion was a continuing inspiration to all that knew her. She left us way too soon but left a lifetime of wonderful memories for us all to cherish.
Dawn is survived by her husband, David Pietro; her two daughters, Ashley and (George) Pietro, Kerri and (Bryan) Smeltzer; three grandchildren Gabrielle, Camron, and Cheyenne.
Preceded in death by her brother, Chad Gutknecht; mother, Diane Lee; and father, Dennis Gutknecht.
No formal service will be held, but a celebration of life will be held at the home of Dawn and David on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at 2253 N. Evans Rd, Huachuca City, Arizona 85616.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.