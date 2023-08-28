MESA—Dawne Lynn (Schofield) Spencer-Newman, 88, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on August 23, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.
Dawne was born on January 12, 1935 to Warren and Hilda Schofield in Afton, Wyoming. In 1940 at the age of five, her family moved to Mesa, Arizona. She remained in Arizona the rest of her life. She lived much of her childhood in Mesa, and later in the areas surrounding Elgin and Sierra Vista, Arizona. Growing up Dawne enjoyed swimming, and had a talent for painting and drawing, and playing the piano.
Dawne raised six wonderful children: Tahana Ledbetter, Ben Shumway, LeeAnn Baldwin, Vickie Andrews, Tracie Manning, and Michelle Bennett.
Dawne married Alonzo “Jokey” Spencer in Tucson, Arizona in the fall of 1972. They lived in Elgin for 25 years until he passed in 1997. She then married David Newman in November of 2000.
Dawne worked most of her adult life for the Department of the Army. She worked at the budget office on Fort Huachuca and progressed to a senior budget analyst, retiring from government service in 2004.
Dawne was always available to provide service to those in her community. She held many callings in church and was loved by many. A particular favorite calling was playing piano for the children at church.
In retirement, Dawne enjoyed spending time with her husband and dog, Bert, and working in the Gila Valley and Tucson Temples for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Dawne is survived by her loving husband David Newman, six adoring children, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A small informal memorial will be held between 10:00 am until 12:00 pm on August 30th, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints west of the Leisure World Community, 633 South Higley Road in Mesa.
She will be laid to rest next to her mother Hilda at 1:00 pm at the Mesa Cemetery, 1212 N Center St. in Mesa.