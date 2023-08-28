Dawne Lynn (Schofield) Spencer-Newman, 88

MESA—Dawne Lynn (Schofield) Spencer-Newman, 88, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on August 23, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Dawne was born on January 12, 1935 to Warren and Hilda Schofield in Afton, Wyoming. In 1940 at the age of five, her family moved to Mesa, Arizona. She remained in Arizona the rest of her life. She lived much of her childhood in Mesa, and later in the areas surrounding Elgin and Sierra Vista, Arizona. Growing up Dawne enjoyed swimming, and had a talent for painting and drawing, and playing the piano.

