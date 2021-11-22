DeAnna Lynne Smith, 46

SIERRA VISTA — Passed away at 46 years of age on November 13th, 2021 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She was born on July 21st 1975 to Anita Lewis and Robert Lewis (Deceased) at Raymond W. Bliss Army Hospital Fort Huachuca, Arizona. DeAnna’s heart was in social work and caring for people in all forms of life. Her latest position was a case manager in crisis response for Arizona Children’s association. She earned her Bachelor’s of Science in Human Services and Marriage and Family Therapy at the University of Phoenix. She loved to create through painting; living through Pagan and Spiritual principles. She treasured her closest friends LaTonya, Malinda and Louise.
She has transitioned with her son James Lewis and her father Robert Lewis. She is survived by her three daughters Anna Robeson (Derek Robeson), JessaLynn Lopez-Lewis (Danny Garcia), and Morrigan Smith; her mother Anita Lewis, her husband Michael Smith (married March 17, 2008), brothers Stephen Lewis and Robert Lewis II, nieces Robin Hurtado and family, Savannah Lewis, Tanya Lewis and family, sister in-law Taffie Lewis. Her family of pets including; horses, dogs, cats, snakes, chinchillas, tarantulas, rabbits and even a hedgehog.
DeAnna’s strong will, humor, intelligence, and protective nature for all those she loved will be remembered for all time. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and wife who graced our lives and will never be forgotten.
Her life will be honored and celebrated on November 29th, 2021 at Jensen’s Mortuary in Sierra Vista, Arizona between 3pm and 5pm.