Death Notice: Colleen Pratt, 92 Dec 2, 2022 Dec 2, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Death Notice: Colleen Pratt, 92, of Sierra Vista, was born on May 22, 1930 and passed away on December 1, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Death Notice Colleen Pratt Sierra Vista Pass Away Most Popular Plea deal for man in bicyclist fatality, off the table, prosecutors say Judd, Crosby again delay election canvass Forest Service warns public about visiting area with shipping-container barriers Hobbs files lawsuit when supervisors delay election results approval County attorney considering criminal charges against supervisors over failure to certify election Agencies respond to small fire inside Carr Canyon Update: Cochise County Supervisors vote 2-1 to delay election certification Cochise County supervisors ordered to canvass election results Back into the land of the living Cochise County election results finally approved, sent to secretary of state Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 11 hrs ago Most Popular Plea deal for man in bicyclist fatality, off the table, prosecutors say Judd, Crosby again delay election canvass Forest Service warns public about visiting area with shipping-container barriers Hobbs files lawsuit when supervisors delay election results approval County attorney considering criminal charges against supervisors over failure to certify election Agencies respond to small fire inside Carr Canyon Update: Cochise County Supervisors vote 2-1 to delay election certification Cochise County supervisors ordered to canvass election results Back into the land of the living Cochise County election results finally approved, sent to secretary of state COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started