Deborah Ellsworth, 67

Catalina—Debbie Ellsworth, age 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded in love.
Debbie was born on August 30, 1955, to Geno and Esther Galleano in New Bedford, Massachusetts. She moved to Benson, Arizona, with her family when she was 18. She met William Ellsworth, and they were married on August 1, 1975. They were married for 44 wonderful years and together had two boys. They raised their beautiful family in Benson. Debbie was a devoted wife and mother.
Debbie worked at Arizona Electric Power Cooperative, Inc. for 27 years and retired in August of 2017. There she made lifelong friends whom she cherished dearly.
Debbie lived her life to the fullest. Her laughter was loud and infectious. She loved to sing karaoke, garden, take long walks, and BBQ with her family and friends. She recently learned to fish and was so excited when she caught her first one. Debbie also loved her two dogs, Sadie and Sammy. Most of all, Debbie loved spending time with her beautiful granddaughters. They were her pride and joy, and she loved them so much!
Debbie joins her mother, Esther Galleano, father, Geno Galleano, and husband, William Ellsworth in heaven.
She is survived by her sons, William (Rene) Ellsworth and Jason (Sarah) Ellsworth; granddaughters, Sydney Ellsworth, Bailey Ellsworth, and another granddaughter due in May; brothers Randall (Alice) Galleano and Mike (Marina) Galleano; sisters Sharon Galleano and Jeanne (Roy) Dominguez; her companion Mark Griswold; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends including her best friend in the whole world, Michele Meza.
Debbie was beloved by all who knew her and will be sorely missed.
A funeral service will be held on January 14th, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on 386 E. 5th Street in Benson, Arizona. The Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Eulogy at 10:00 a.m., and Mass at 10:30 a.m.. Interment will follow at Cochise Gardens of Rest. The service will be conducted by close family friend, Rick Valencia. Donations in Debbie’s honor can be made to Peppi’s House at www.TMCHospice.com, (click “Donate to TMC Hospice”) or call (520) 324-3116.