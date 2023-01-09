Deborah Ellsworth, 67

Catalina—Debbie Ellsworth, age 67, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded in love.

Debbie was born on August 30, 1955, to Geno and Esther Galleano in New Bedford, Massachusetts. She moved to Benson, Arizona, with her family when she was 18. She met William Ellsworth, and they were married on August 1, 1975. They were married for 44 wonderful years and together had two boys. They raised their beautiful family in Benson. Debbie was a devoted wife and mother.

