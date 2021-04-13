HEREFORD — Debra Ann Jensen (Sysak), 65 of Herford, Arizona died Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was born June 8, 1955 in Midland County, Coleman, Michigan, the daughter of John and Beverly Sysak Jr.Survivors include: her lifetime companion Jay Strait, Children: Darrell & Breanne Jensen, three grandchildren: Chelsea (Matthew) Kennard, Harley & Wyatt Wells: Mother, Beverly Sysak. Brothers & sister: Richard (Donna) Sysak of Louisiana, Mark (Barbara) Sysak of California, Michele (Kevin) Jones of Winn, John D. (Kendra) Sysak of Coleman. Debra was preceded in death by her father, John Sysak Jr. Debra has been cremated and no services are planned.
