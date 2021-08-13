Debra Kay Greer, 65

HEREFORD — On the morning of August 9, 2021 Debra Kay Greer ended her journey with Cancer and passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Debbie’s kind and gentle soul was loved by many in the community but most of all by her husband Garry Greer of 45 years and three sons; Jason Greer, Joshua Greer, and Jacob Greer (with whom she is still survived by). Debbie moved to Hereford, Arizona in 1976 from Sturgis, Michigan: where she was born and raised.
Here in Hereford, she began to plant new roots and not only work at their local family business, Stan Greer Millworks, but to make a difference in her community with yearly toy drive donations, and being active in the Festival of Trees for years. She also was very involved in her children’s schools, donating not only her time but being a member of the school board.
Once Debbie made the decision to retire, due to her ongoing battle with cancer, she devoted her energy to not only getting healthy but to spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren; Quincy, Sailor, Grayson and Myles. These grand babies became her main reason to fight and that she did for 7 more years. She taught her grandchildren everything you can imagine from baking, to making bath bombs, riding bikes, swimming, learning to read, walking, and of course to push every toy button when walking down the toy aisle.
She also showed endless love and compassion towards her daughter-in-laws, whom loved her dearly: Stacey, Ashia and Courtney. Her guidance and unwavering soundboard created bonds they will never replace. Her knowledge and willingness to always take their side, over her own sons, showed her playfulness and play by the rules attitude.
Her love for the beach was what soothed her and she took every opportunity to travel worldwide. Visiting beautiful beaches, while leaving “hand-rolled sand balls” as a trail of her passage, that brought her so much joy.
As Debbie continued her journey with cancer, she made sure Christmas was untouched by the hardships that illness can bring. She created the MOST elaborate and creative holiday decor you ever saw and encouraged all her children and grandchildren to play every game she wanted-which was done, and loved. Debbie believed in the spirit of Santa and made that special bond with all her grandchildren that you MUST always BELIEVE.
We believed in her and she was the strongest on her journey with cancer. Now we BELIEVE she can finally Rest In Peace.
Services to be held August 22nd, at 1:00 pm, At First Baptist Church 1447 S. Seventh St. Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. Followed by a reception at The Old Door Shop, 5930 S. Highway 92 Hereford Arizona 85615.
We kindly ask that in lieu of flowers you bring or send an unwrapped toy to be donated this Christmas in her honor. Debbie was a big believer in Christmas and never wanted a child to go without on Christmas morning.
We love you Deb