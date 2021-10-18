Debra Yolanda Ballier, 61

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BOWIE — Debra Yolanda Ballier, fondly known as "Ani" by locals, passed away peacefully in her home in Bowie, Arizona, October 13, 2021. Born in 1960 in Barbados, Ani became a well-loved and active member of her community in Bowie. A passionate artist, she loved to paint, write poetry, design jewelry, quilt, and sew. She mentored students and volunteered at the local fire department and library. Her door was always open, and visitors of all backgrounds found friendly companionship with her.
Also known as Lama Ani Pelma by students and the spiritual community, she was one of the first black nuns in Buddhist history. She helped start a leading organization for teaching the ancient Buddhist classics and taught meditation and Buddhist philosophy to students around the world. An extraordinary teacher and practitioner, she completed two three-year silent retreats in the Arizona desert.
In earlier years, Ani had moved from Barbados to New York where she worked in the diamond business as a successful jeweler. She trained at the Fashion Institute of Technology, in Manhattan. During that time, she met her Buddhist teacher Geshe Michael Roach, with whom she studied for thirty years.
Through community engagements and charitable activities throughout the years, Ani has supported children in India, Tucson, and Bowie; she is known also for her loving care of animals. Ani will be missed by many and remembered for her unfailing generosity.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 27, 2:30 p.m., at the Bowie Desert Rest Cemetery, North Central Ave., Bowie, AZ 85605.
A community POTLUCK will be held directly following the service at the United Methodist Church, 105 E. 5th St., Bowie, AZ 86506.
Ani is survived by her brother Trevor Glasgow, his wife Kaye, nephew Corie Glasgow, his wife Priscilla, their two children Nella and Nathan, and many devoted students.