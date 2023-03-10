Deena Callahan, 71

SIERRA VISTA—On Sunday, March 5, 2023, Deena Callahan, cherished mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 71. While she lived a soft-spoken and unassuming life, her unconditional love and kindness was unmatched. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, and her influence will be felt for generations.
Deena also loved to travel and would often tear up at the beauty of the world around her. Shortly after their marriage, her husband, Michael, joined the Army, and together they traveled to many parts of the world. They settled in Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1991, a city she loved and lived in ever since.
She had a steadfast testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and spent her life trying to emulate the example of her Savior. Deena gave herself in service to her God and to everyone with whom she came in contact.
Deena is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Amy, and her treasured husband, Michael.
She is survived by her four children: son, Jared and wife, Amy; daughters Kelli, Erin, and Jessica; her three brothers: Greg (Trini), Gary (Marilyn), and Tom (Cindy); and eight beloved grandchildren: Hosanna, Joshua, Keely, Samuel, Jacob, Amelia, Victoria, and Jonathan; as well as many other family and friends that she held so dear.
She will be missed more than words can express.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1655 South Del Sol Ave, in Sierra Vista. Viewing will be at 9:00 AM, and the funeral service will be at 10am. Interment will follow at NOON in the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Flowers are lovely, but fade. If you feel inclined, please perform an act of service in Deena’s memory or donate to a charity of your choice.