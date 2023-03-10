Deena Callahan, 71

SIERRA VISTA—On Sunday, March 5, 2023, Deena Callahan, cherished mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 71. While she lived a soft-spoken and unassuming life, her unconditional love and kindness was unmatched. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, and her influence will be felt for generations.

Deena also loved to travel and would often tear up at the beauty of the world around her. Shortly after their marriage, her husband, Michael, joined the Army, and together they traveled to many parts of the world. They settled in Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1991, a city she loved and lived in ever since.

