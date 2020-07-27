Delores (Dee) Aliene Pederson, 98

SIERRA VISTA — Delores (Dee) Aliene Pederson passed away peacefully at her home on July 21, 2020, with her husband and friends by her side. She was born July 23, 1921 in Huntsville, Alabama the daughter of Giles and Laura (Carter) Hollingsworth.
She worked at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama then attended a beauty college which led her to a position as a beauty and make up consultant with a large department store in Washington D.C. On May 20, 1964 she married Harold (Pete) Pederson in a civil ceremony in Basel, Switzerland and a month later they were married at the Mark Twain Village Chapel in Heidelberg, Germany. Dee was a member of Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sierra Vista and a member of the Martha Circle women’s group. Dee was an Auxiliary member of the Huachuca Camp, Gideons International. Dee was a resident of Sierra Vista since 1969.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers Richard (Faye), Glen and sister Lois. Surviving in addition to her husband are brothers, Giles (Helen), Robert (Delia), Wayne, David (Dianece), Winston and sisters Norma Goodwin and Reatha (John) Waters and many nieces and nephews.
Dee was a very kind, compassionate and always happy person, no matter what. She was a very good Christian woman who loved hearing the Word. Dee and Pete traveled the world. She was a devoted wife, aunt, Godmother and loved Christian music. Dee enjoyed the Lawrence Welk show and attended a live performance where she was able to dance with Bobby on the show. One of Dee’s favorite sayings was “Be good to yourself.”
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huachuca Camp, Gideons International, P.O. Box 1476 Sierra Vista, AZ 85636-1476.
Funeral services will be held later at Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church; interment will take place in the Arlington National Cemetery.
