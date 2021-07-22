Deloris ‘Dee’ Valdora Brenner, 80

SIERRA VISTA — Deloris (Dee) Valdora Brenner, age 80, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in the comfort of her home.
She was born June 19, 1941, in Joplin Missouri, daughter of the late Walter and Vivien Young. Mother of late first born son, Randal Lee.
To know Dee, was to love her. She was a loving and compassionate woman who had the ability to enliven every person she encountered. She gave herself to others, sacrificed for others and always, always thought about others.
She was a devoted soul who had endless love to give to those who yearned for it.
She will be deeply missed and survived by her husband, Charlie, children: Jeffrey Charles, Christopher George and John Walter, grandchildren: Jeffrey, Walter, Kirsten, Vivien, Jonathan, Amber, Cierra and Christopher and great-grandchildren: Nataliya, Mateo and Amelia.
Dee will be honored at Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church on July 28, 2021, at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to be made to Shepherd's Fold.