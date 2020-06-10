Denia Wilson, 80

TUCSON— On June 6, 2020 while in her sleep, our beloved wife, mother and grandmother Denia, was called home by the Lord and her family waiting to welcome her. She is survived by her sister Sonia Leon, nephew; Luis Ruiz, sons; Michael Lopez, Christopher Lopez ( Maria) daughter; Leticia Baldenegro ( Ruben), her grandchildren; Joshua Baldenegro, Judithmarie Baldenegro( Jonathon), Clarissa Birch( Brian), Christopher Lopez Jr, and Marcos Lopez and cousin, Kathy Medina.

The family waiting for her that preceded her in death; daughter; Sandra Sanchez, son; Castulo Sanchez, Jr, spouses; Castulo Sanchez, Robert Lopez, and Owen Wilson. Her parents; Francisco Leon and Modesta Leon.

Arrangements for her care are being handled by Angel Funeral Home in Tucson, Arizona.

