Denia Wilson, 80

TUCSON— On June 6, 2020 while in her sleep, our beloved wife, mother and grandmother Denia, was called home by the Lord and her family waiting to welcome her. She is survived by her sister Sonia Leon, nephew; Luis Ruiz, sons; Michael Lopez, Christopher Lopez ( Maria) daughter; Leticia Baldenegro ( Ruben), her grandchildren; Joshua Baldenegro, Judithmarie Baldenegro( Jonathon), Clarissa Birch( Brian), Christopher Lopez Jr, and Marcos Lopez and cousin, Kathy Medina.
The family waiting for her that preceded her in death; daughter; Sandra Sanchez, son; Castulo Sanchez, Jr, spouses; Castulo Sanchez, Robert Lopez, and Owen Wilson. Her parents; Francisco Leon and Modesta Leon.
Arrangements for her care are being handled by Angel Funeral Home in Tucson, Arizona.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.