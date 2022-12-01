DOUGLAS —Denise Ellen Plumb (Carr), 60, of Douglas, Arizona, passed away on November 22, 2022, from pneumonia during her long battle with cancer.

Born in Brooklyn, New York on December 2, 1961, Denise was raised in Caldwell, New Jersey with her 10 brothers and sisters and where she graduated from James Caldwell HS. Denise moved to Arizona in 1992, where she started her career as a Correctional Officer and where she met her loving husband Tim. Tim and Denise were married in 1997 where they finally settled in Douglas.

