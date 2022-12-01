DOUGLAS —Denise Ellen Plumb (Carr), 60, of Douglas, Arizona, passed away on November 22, 2022, from pneumonia during her long battle with cancer.
Born in Brooklyn, New York on December 2, 1961, Denise was raised in Caldwell, New Jersey with her 10 brothers and sisters and where she graduated from James Caldwell HS. Denise moved to Arizona in 1992, where she started her career as a Correctional Officer and where she met her loving husband Tim. Tim and Denise were married in 1997 where they finally settled in Douglas.
Denise was a strong and loving wife, grandmother, sister, friend and mother who always put her family first and taught her kids the importance of family, sacrifice, dedication, and hard work. She was a great, fun-loving sister that always brightened the spirits whenever there were family gatherings.
Denise retired in 2014 after a successful 20-year career as a Correctional Officer. Walking around her property with family, friends, and her fur babies were among her favorite things to do. She enjoyed turning up the radio and listening to her favorite music as she drove to Laughlin to win big! She loved to travel and visit her siblings and children.
Denise is survived by her husband Tim Plumb of 25 years; two sons, Jesse Lynn and Michael Lynn and his wife Chantal; granddaughter Cipiriana Gasson; six sisters Kathleen Carr, Debbie Vasak, Mary Davidson, Sharon Divite, Sarah Lane, Eileen Kenney; and four brothers Charles, Patrick, John, and Owen Carr. She is also survived by many treasured in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Sarah Carr, and her daughter Krystal Lynn.
Services and a celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a future date.