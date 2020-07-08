Denise Gladys Evans, 62

TUCSON — Denise Gladys Evans, age 62, passed away at her home in Tucson on May 23, 2020.
Dede, as she was affectionately known, was the daughter of Roland and Joyce Heidrick. She was born and raised in Bisbee, Arizona, growing up on San Jose Drive in Huachuca Terrace. Dede attended Lowell School, Bisbee High School, and Cochise College. She graduated from Bisbee High School in 1976.
Dede worked in accounts payable at Palominas Schools and also worked as the Accounts Payable and Business Manager for Douglas and Tombstone Schools. After retiring she moved to Tucson to be closer to her sons, Cory Evans and Kyle Evans, and their families.
Dede is survived by her father, Roland L. Heidrick; her son Cory Joseph Evans (Moriah), and their children Cason and Addisyn; her son Kyle Evans, and his son Karter; her step-daughter, Crystal Garcia (Angelo), and their sons, Ayden and Astyn; her siblings, Libby Aira, Becky Sill (Jim), and Bob Heidrick (Lisa); along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Heidrick and her brother-in-law, John Aira.
She leaves behind precious memories and lives on in her children and her grandchildren. She will be missed and we will carry her forever in our hearts. Her family is planning a Celebration of her Life in the near future.
