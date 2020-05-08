Dennis “Big Mike” McCulley, 80

SIERRA VISTA — Dennis McCulley born August 9, 1939 passed away May 2, 2020. Quite a character, he was very dear in the hearts of his friends. He is survived by his brother Marvin and sister Barbara. May he rest in peace.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis McCulley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries