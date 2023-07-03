Dennis D Daley, 80

SIERRA VISTA—Dennis D Daley, 80, was an Arizona native born in Phoenix October 14, 1942 at Good Samaritan Hospital when the City ended at 35th Avenue, and passed June 04, 2023. He served honorably in the US Air Force and was proud of serving his country in uniform. He was a 40 year resident of Sierra Vista.

Dennis had an entrepreneurial spirit and found his niche in the termite and pest control field. Daley Exterminating was his first venture in residential pest control. It grew into Mister Bugman doing commercial termite pre-treatments statewide and then downsizing with Expert Pest & Weed. His customers recount that he always had a smile and a positive attitude that was endearing. For a time, Dennis and Joanne ventured into the furniture business with Casa Bella Furniture in Huachuca City.

