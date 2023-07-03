SIERRA VISTA—Dennis D Daley, 80, was an Arizona native born in Phoenix October 14, 1942 at Good Samaritan Hospital when the City ended at 35th Avenue, and passed June 04, 2023. He served honorably in the US Air Force and was proud of serving his country in uniform. He was a 40 year resident of Sierra Vista.
Dennis had an entrepreneurial spirit and found his niche in the termite and pest control field. Daley Exterminating was his first venture in residential pest control. It grew into Mister Bugman doing commercial termite pre-treatments statewide and then downsizing with Expert Pest & Weed. His customers recount that he always had a smile and a positive attitude that was endearing. For a time, Dennis and Joanne ventured into the furniture business with Casa Bella Furniture in Huachuca City.
Dennis and Joanne were married New Year’s Eve December 31, 2000 in Las Vegas by Elvis with their families in attendance. At midnight all the hotels on the strip participated in the world's largest fireworks display to celebrate the beginning of the new millennia and their wedding.
Dennis is survived by the love of his life, his wife Joanne of Sierra Vista; Son Leo Daley, his wife Nadia, their children Alex and Sofia; Daughter Diane Manos, her sons Austin and George; extended family: daughter Juliette Whyman and her children Jalyn and Gavin all of Phoenix; son Justin Whyman his wife Stefanie and son Jake of Chandler.
Dennis loved baseball, history, Corvette’s, boxing, Mudslides, politics, model railroads, reading, biscuits and gravy, old cars, yellow pansies, dancing, carpentry, his cat, Coca Cola, classic movies, Las Vegas, cooking, frozen yogurt, and most of all, he loved his family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.