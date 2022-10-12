Dennis Roth, 59

HEREFORD — Dennis Roth passed away peacefully at home on 10 October 2022. Dennis was born on 13 March in Lincoln, Nebraska to Julie Randall and Dennis Dean Roth. He joined the Army in 1982 and served for 10 years before he decided to depart the Army in 1992 in Munich, Germany. Dennis has been a resident of Fort Huachuca and Hereford, Arizona since 1999 where he worked for AAFES on post until he retired in 2021.
Dennis loved both his family and country. He was an avid fan of both the Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR. Dennis was also a collector of many things such as guns, football cards, and Cowboys memorabilia. Dennis was always up for a trip, whether it was in Germany or here in the United States.
He is survived by his wife Deborah (Ross) Roth of Hereford, Arizona, stepfather, Kerry (Laura) Jones of Hereford, brothers, James Gardner of Burleson, Texas, Dennis (Wanda) McBride of Toledo, Oregon, Doug (Deondra) of Hillsboro, Oregon, and sister, April Gilman of Lincoln, Nebraska.
He is preceded in death by his parents Julie Randall and Dennis Dean Roth Sr, his brother Glenn Quick, his sisters, Kelly Huck and Stacey Shankle, and his nephews, Kasey Tucker and Aaron Huck.
The viewing will be on 18 October from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Jensen's Funeral Home, 5515 S, AZ-92, Sierra Vista, Arizona followed by a small service at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona.