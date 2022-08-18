WHETSTONE — Derek Searcy died on August 4, 2022, after suffering years of pain with Acute Intermittent Porphyria and the last year of fighting liver cancer.
He was born to Clifford L. and Verna E. Searcy in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on June 22, 1948. He grew up in various places in Canada and the U.S.
Derek joined the Canadian Army and served with his father at Camp Ipperwash, Ontario. After discharge, his family moved to Houston, Texas, where he became a Naturalized US citizen. He joined the U.S. Army in 1968 and served in Thailand, Vietnam, Germany, Ft Huachuca, Arizona, Korea and Ft Huachuca again. He was medically retired in 1982. He lived for several years in Colorado and returned to Arizona after his wife retired.
After two failed marriages, he met his soulmate and love of his life in 1975. In 1976, he married Betty (BJ) (nee Jernberg, Moodie). They have one son, Matthew, and for various amounts of time had nieces and nephews live with them. They always had animals, usually dogs, which he loved totally.
Derek had many pleasures and hobbies including attending farm auctions, working with wood in all ways, collecting tools, building model railroads, camping, driving his sand rail in the dunes, making unique clocks and cooking.
He was preceded in death by his sisters; Paula Stubbs, Donagayle Flores, and Karen Garcia, nephew; lan Wilson and niece; Talena Mullarkey. He is survived by his best friend and wife; BJ, sister; Carol Rae Moore (Paul), son; Matthew Searcy (Cynthia), nieces; Cindy Bowling, Callie Porter, Cristy Dodson, Shannon Smith, Jennifer Schmitt, Verna Flores, Vesteva Kirtland, Shasta Nell, and Chelsea Clouse, nephews, Keir Reinhardt, Garth Reinhardt, Anthony Lusinger, and Justin Wiebers and numerous great nieces and nephews.
There will be a service with military honors at the Southern Arizona Veterans Cemetery at 1 pm on August 24, 2022. Guests are asked to arrive at 12:30 pm for the vehicle procession. There will be a reception after at the American Legion, 12 E Theater Dr, Sierra Vista.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Derek's name to the American Porphyria Foundation, 4700 Central Ave, Western Springs, Illinois 60558, or you can donate online to porphyriafoundation.org.