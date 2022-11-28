Detlef A.F. Liebe, 86

SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista lost the only actively practicing professional civil engineer on 11/16/2022. Detlef A.F. Liebe, 86, known as Det, was the owner of Buck Lewis Engineering, Inc. Det lost his two-day battle with COVID. He was scheduled to get his 2nd booster the day before he died but, his underlying health issues made him unable to defend against this horrid virus. He may have contracted the disease trying to have a field meeting on some civil engineering project that belongs to one of the many customers that badgered him to take on their project. It was probably the last remaining piece of dirt in Sierra Vista that is still undeveloped, in a flood zone, needs to be elevated 7 feet and has no sewer access, no utilities, also on an ancient Indian burial ground and no legal access but whose owner hounded Det into taking on the project for their dream combo hot-dog stand/leather shop and fight with the City of Sierra Vista, AZDEQ, ADOT, ADWR, Cochise County and Liberty Water to get it approved. Det was born under the Patron Saint of Hopeless Causes and championed each one.

He always said he wanted to die at his drafting table with his P.E. stamp in his hand. Sadly, we couldn’t get his stamp to his hospital room, but his daughter, Gretchen brought his soccer ball and played Gordon Lightfoot tunes. Gretchen and two-family friends held his hands and told him to the other side as the tubes were removed.

