Dian D'Albini, 72

Tuscon— Dian Louise (Cody) D'Albini, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away on Thursday January 30, 2020 at the age of 72. Dian was born to parents Ray and Dora Cody on April 6, 1947 in San Diego, California. She grew up as the eldest of two girls and attended San Diego High School. Dian married her Prince Charming, Herbert D'Albini in 1967, and the couple had two sons. She spent most of her adult life in and around the real estate industry as an agent and title searcher. Later in life she worked beside her husband in various capacities with the AFGE local 1662. Dian is survived by her husband Herb, her sons Herb Jr and Ray, nineteen grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and two great-grandchildren on the way. She is preceded in death by her parents Ray and Dora Cody; and her sister, Sharon Masten.
A memorial service will be available to the public at the Country Club of La Cholla's chapel at 1:00p.m. February 29, 2020. Located at 8700 N La Cholla Blvd. Tucson, Arizona 85742. Cremation previously performed. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.