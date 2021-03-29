Diana Lynn Hicks, 62

WILLCOX — Diana Lynn Hicks passed away at home in Willcox on March 24, 2021 at the age of 62. She was born August 5, 1958 in Tempe, Arizona to Owen Clifford Donham and Charlotte Mae Armstrong. Diana went to Safford schools, dropping out her senior year but returned the following year and graduated from Pima High School. Literally three days later on May 21, 1977, she married Jerry Michael Hicks "Mike" from Hampton, South Carolina. They welcomed their first child that November on the 17th, Owen Michael. On February 16, 1981 they welcomed their second child Misty Renee. The couple for a short period lived in St. John's and then Eager, but eventually they made their home in her childhood home in Safford. Then were surprised by their third child on November 21, 1985, Matthew Ryan. Summer of 1991 Diana and her husband separated permanently. Diana sold her childhood home in 1997 and "floated" about the Safford area until she and Matthew moved to Willcox in 2007.
Diana is survived by her children: Owen Michael Hicks of Columbia, South Carolina, Misty Renee (Beau) Powell of Willcox and Matthew Ryan Hicks of Willcox. Three grandchildren: Jadien R. Hicks (Johnathan), Cavey T. Powell and Marcus R. Hicks and a great grandson Daniel Wade Sheffield. Her surviving siblings are: Janelle Ellington, Danita Jeans, Quentin Jeans, Todd Donham, Terry Donham, Timilee McNair and Tammy Hallstead. She is also survived by her step mother Carolyn Stacey and many, many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Diana was preceded in death by both of her parents Owen and Charlotte, a step mother Linda Donham, her husband Jerry "Mike", her BIG brother Michael George Larson "Big Mike" and her grandparents on both maternal and paternal sides. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Westlawn Chapel. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
