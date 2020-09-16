Diana Lynn Wyatt, 72

SIERRA VISTA–Diana Lynn Wyatt, born May 21,1948, passed away on July 14, 2020 after a valiant battle with brain cancer. She was born in Loveland, Colorado.
She is survived by three daughters: Loreli (Michael) Knoll of Sierra Vista, Michelle (Steven) Eason of Sierra Vista, Tinna Wyatt of Sierra Vista and one son, Terry Lee Wyatt, Jr. of Grand Junction, Colorado; her grandchildren Chad, Leanne, Faithlynn, Kassey, Alexis, Kayla, Lauryn, Dominic, and Tianna; great grandchildren Darek, Nikola, Aveah, Oliver; niece Deann (Brian) Finch of Hereford, Dennis (Chris) Borgens of North Bend, Oregon; Cheryl (Kenny) Benedict of Portland, Oregon.
Her hobbies include gardening, camping, fishing, and spending time with family. She is now at peace with the love of her life, Terry Lea Wyatt, Sr., in Heaven.
There will be a private family service on September 22, 2020.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.