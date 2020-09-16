Diana Lynn Wyatt, 72

SIERRA VISTA–Diana Lynn Wyatt, born May 21,1948, passed away on July 14, 2020 after a valiant battle with brain cancer. She was born in Loveland, Colorado.

She is survived by three daughters: Loreli (Michael) Knoll of Sierra Vista, Michelle (Steven) Eason of Sierra Vista, Tinna Wyatt of Sierra Vista and one son, Terry Lee Wyatt, Jr. of Grand Junction, Colorado; her grandchildren Chad, Leanne, Faithlynn, Kassey, Alexis, Kayla, Lauryn, Dominic, and Tianna; great grandchildren Darek, Nikola, Aveah, Oliver; niece Deann (Brian) Finch of Hereford, Dennis (Chris) Borgens of North Bend, Oregon; Cheryl (Kenny) Benedict of Portland, Oregon.

Her hobbies include gardening, camping, fishing, and spending time with family. She is now at peace with the love of her life, Terry Lea Wyatt, Sr., in Heaven.

There will be a private family service on September 22, 2020.

