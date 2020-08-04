Diana Marie Sarver, 74

SIERRA VISTA — Diana Marie Sarver (Rice), daughter of Hugh and Lucille Rice passed away July 11, 2020. She was born September 30, 1945 at Melrose Park, Illinois. Diana is preceded in death by Ray Sarver, husband and survived by sisters, Jeannette Hansen and Rita McDonald. Member of Our Lady of the Mountain. She loved to travel with friends all over the world and will be missed by family, friends and co-workers.

