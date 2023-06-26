Diana Rabago Payne, 73

DOUGLAS—Diana Rabago Payne, 73, was called home on June 11, 2023, with her daughters by her side. Diana was born on January 1, 1950, in Douglas, Arizona, to Ramon Rabago Jr. and Amelia Estrada Rabago. She was the first baby born in Douglas in 1950.

Diana was a 1968 graduate of Douglas High School, working at Marty Dess Photography, and later attended Cochise College where she obtained an Associate of Arts degree. She worked for Douglas Unified School District from 1979 to 1992, as a teacher’s assistant and secretary to principal. She participated in the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) and Douglas Lioness Club. In 1992, she relocated to the Phoenix area. She became licensed with the Arizona Department of Insurance and worked in the insurance industry until 2010 when she moved back to Douglas to care for her parents.

