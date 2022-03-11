Diane Ellen Soles, 79

BISBEE — Bisbee native, Diane Ellen Soles, born March 18, 1942, passed away February 28, 2022. Diane was preceded in death by her mother, Lowell Doane; her father, Bill Goodwin; her brother, David Goodwin and her daughter-in-law, Cindy Williams. She was 79.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, the love of her life, Steve Soles. She also leaves behind her sister, Dana (Frank) Ward and her brother, Earl (Cindy) Doane; and her sons, Buddy Williams, Gary (Suzanne) Williams and Garner (Shari) Williams (or Buddygarygarner! when yelled out the back door.) She was blessed with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She met her lifelong friend, Irene Olmstead Knipp, in Mrs. Ragsdale’s first grade class at Horace Mann, where she would work with Irene as adults for Cochise County in the same building.
Diane was all about her family. If the three boys were together, it was Christmas, regardless of the calendar’s date. She instilled a good work ethic, a sense of charity and a love of fun and laughter. And she firmly believed in the Golden Rule.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 2 at 10:00am at the La Ramada Steakhouse and Cantina, 1948 S Naco Hwy, Bisbee, Arizona. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com.