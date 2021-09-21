If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BISBEE — Diane L. Carbajal, 65 passed away peacefully from this world at her home on September 12, 2021 in Bisbee surrounded by her family and loved ones. Diane was born and raised in Bisbee to Felix F. Carbajal and Clara Torres on April 4, 2021. Diane lived all her life in Bisbee. She worked at a few jobs around town, retired from the Bisbee School District. Was a proud member of the Bisbee Gay community. Diane is preceded in death by her mom and dad, her brother Victor, grandparents Marcelino an Guadalupe Torres plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her sister Veronica, Jumala Klein her companion, her aunts Isabel Torres Bisbee, Irma Martinez, Silver City, New Mexico, and her uncle Tony Carbajal, Bisbee. In addition Diane leaves behind numerous cousins and friends. Diane was a loving friend to all, and had a laugh that was her own.
Services will be held at St Patrick's Church in Bisbee on September 29, 2021. Rosary will start at 9:00 a.m. and mass at 9:30 a.m. As per Diane's request her ashes will be spread at a location on top of the divide. This was a special place she shared with our Nana Lupe. Following the service family and everyone can go to lunch at the Bisbee Baptist Church, 1173 W. Highway 92. A special "Thank You" goes out to the Douglas Dialysis Center, and to Gale, her nurse who provided care, direction and love to Diane for the last 10 years of Diane's life.