Dianne Lindsey-Everhart, 68

CANELO, ARIZONA— Our loving Dianne Lindsey-Everhart departed this earthly realm and entered her eternal resting place in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, January 1st, 2023, at her home in Canelo, Arizona.
Dianne was born in Lufkin, Texas on November 14th, 1954, the oldest of three children born to Byrd and Elaine Lindsey.
She is preceded in death by her husband John Charles Everhart and is survived by her father Byrd Lindsey, her Sister Jeannine Hill, brother Stephen Lindsey, her five children, Seth, Joshua, Jacob, Sarah and Caleb along with her 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dianne will be remembered as a kind and loving person who desired above all, for everyone to know the saving power of God, especially children and was deeply involved with her church family to that end. Her family, immediate and extended, were the focus of her life. She loved her home in Canelo and taking care of her chickens and dogs and visiting children, grandchildren, family and friends. She was an avid knitter and needle worker.
Her passion was fighting for the dignity of life for the unborn while serving on the board of the Care Net Crisis Pregnancy Center in Sierra Vista.
A celebration of life is to be held at the Canelo Cowboy Church on January 16th 2023 at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Care Net.