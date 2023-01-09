Dianne Lindsey-Everhart, 68

CANELO, ARIZONA— Our loving Dianne Lindsey-Everhart departed this earthly realm and entered her eternal resting place in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, January 1st, 2023, at her home in Canelo, Arizona.

Dianne was born in Lufkin, Texas on November 14th, 1954, the oldest of three children born to Byrd and Elaine Lindsey.

Tags