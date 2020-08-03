Dolores Ledesma, 84

SCOTTSDALE — Dolores, 84, passed away in hospice in Scottsdale, Arizona on July 18, 2020. Dolores was fighting COVID 19 and Kidney failure. She passed peacefully at 7:15 p.m. Dolores leaves behind her husband, Silvester Ledesma; her son, Silvester Lee Ledesma (Junior); grandchildren, Justin , Ashley, Jazmine, Jake and Laci. She is now reunited in Heaven with her daughter, Elizabeth (Lisa). Dolores was a loving grandmother who enjoyed watching movies and playing board games with her grandkids. She also enjoyed country music. Dolores was a member of the Elks Club for many years. Dolores was a member of the Mormon church in Wilcox, Arizona. She enjoyed her visits from the elders and considered them family. Dolores had many nieces and nephews as well as sisters and brothers who she loved dearly. She talked to her sisters almost every day. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the family is still working on funeral arrangements and will make an announcement with when and where services will be held.
Most Popular
-
Humble claims Ducey 'scientifically wrong' to include gyms in shutdown order
-
Court employee on paid leave following hit-and-run incident
-
County Clerk works to address myriad issues after 2018 audit
-
IRON DEFICIENCY: Gym owners, patrons press to regain financial and personal health
-
Hospitalizations in Arizona continue to drop
-
Arizona adds nearly 3,000 to COVID-19 numbers, 20 in Cochise County
-
Sierra Vista City Council candidate pleads guilty to felony drug charge
-
McGuyer heads to Midway
-
Cochise County's COVID-19 cases continue to rise; hospitalizations decrease statewide
-
WELL WORTH THE EFFORT: New water system will improve service, distribution
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.