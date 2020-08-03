Dolores Ledesma, 84

SCOTTSDALE — Dolores, 84, passed away in hospice in Scottsdale, Arizona on July 18, 2020. Dolores was fighting COVID 19 and Kidney failure. She passed peacefully at 7:15 p.m. Dolores leaves behind her husband, Silvester Ledesma; her son, Silvester Lee Ledesma (Junior); grandchildren, Justin , Ashley, Jazmine, Jake and Laci. She is now reunited in Heaven with her daughter, Elizabeth (Lisa). Dolores was a loving grandmother who enjoyed watching movies and playing board games with her grandkids. She also enjoyed country music. Dolores was a member of the Elks Club for many years. Dolores was a member of the Mormon church in Wilcox, Arizona. She enjoyed her visits from the elders and considered them family. Dolores had many nieces and nephews as well as sisters and brothers who she loved dearly. She talked to her sisters almost every day. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the family is still working on funeral arrangements and will make an announcement with when and where services will be held.

