Dolores “Lola” Chavarria Valle, 90
HEREFORD — Dolores, a 36-year resident of Hereford, Arizona died of natural causes on September 30, 2020. Mom was surrounded by her loving family and her special care giver Guadalupe. She was born in Nacozari, Sonora, Mexico on October 3, 1929 to Regino Chavarria and Emilia Lopez Chavarria. Shortly after her birth, her mother moved the family to Naco, Sonora, Mexico where she and her four sisters grew up. As children, Mom met Dad, Daniel (Mono) Valle, and he later became the love of her life. They married in 1948, thus spending the next 66 years together until Dad died on October 5, 2014.
Mom was an exceptional mother and wife and dedicated her entire life to raising her family. She was also Dad’s caretaker in his later years. She was very proud of her three sons and their families including her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and four sisters Amelia Flores, Francisca Olmedo, Rosa Guillen, and Carmen Lopez. She is survived by her sons Daniel “Dan” (Olga) Valle , Deacon Jose Valle, and Luis “Lou” Valle, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 100 Quality Hill, Bisbee, Arizona, 85603. Viewing will be at 8:30 a.m.; Rosary at 9:00 a.m.; and Mass at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Bisbee-Lowell Evergreen Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and limitations, only family and invited guests may attend the church services. However, Mass will be livestreamed on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/stpatrickbisbee/ and recorded and uploaded for later viewing on YouTube at the following link:
Outside seating will also be available on a first come, first served basis on the church’s shaded westside. Interment at Evergreen will be open to all provided everyone wears protective face covering.
Also, due to COVID-19 rules and restrictions, it will not be possible to have a reception to honor Mom at this time. The Valle Family plans to have a reception at a late date, once COVID-19 rules and restrictions are lifted.
We would like to thank Dr. Monica Vandervort, Care Givers Guadalupe, Mara, Angelica, Victoria, Eva, and our brother Deacon Jose who cared for Mom until the time of her death. The Valle Family would like to extend special thanks to Father Joseph Saba, Deacon Tony Underwood and the Clergy of St. Patrick Church for services at the church. Also, Evelyn Valdez, Lutheran Services, cousins from Tucson, Lucy, Rosa, Delia, Carmen, Lupe and Norma who were always there to help, cook and make Mom feel special.
Arrangements are by Espinosa Bisbee Funeral Home.
