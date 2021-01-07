 Don Ducote, 83

SIERRA VISTA — Bisbee native and long-time Sierra Vista resident Don Ducote passed away in Tucson January 4, 2021 at age 83. His usual upbeat demeanor and outdoor activity was compromised in recent months by late-stage lung cancer compounded by COVID-19.
Don graduated from Bisbee High School in 1955 where he lettered in football and baseball. He worked in the Bisbee copper mines for one year after high school and saved enough money to attend the University of Arizona, where he played baseball and earned a bachelor's degree in botany, complementing his lifelong interest in plants. He taught briefly in Tucson before going on to earn a master's degree with a focus on plant genetics.
He was curator of plants at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in the 1970s and later worked for the Bureau of Land Management, serving as supervisor in the Tucson field office.
Don was known to his family and many friends for his kindness, pleasant manner, rich sense of humor and meticulous skills in the kitchen.
He is survived by his partner of 25 years, Greg Kelly; and by daughter, Kristin (Troy) Bell of Show Low; and son, Glenn (Meseret) of Chandler. Also surviving him is sister Diane (Michael) Quinn and brother Layton, both of Phoenix; and brother Richard (Wendy) of Tucson. He also is survived by nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services are pending.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.