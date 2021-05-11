Don King, 75

TUCSON — First Sergeant Don King, husband of Loretta S. King, of Sierra Vista passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. He has gone to rest and is no longer in pain. Don, son of the late Bear King and Pearl (Major) King was born in Appalachia, Virginia on October 16, 1945.
Don was raised in Appalachia and attended local schools there. Upon his graduation he joined the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He served his country for 22 years and retired in 1986 attaining the rank of First Sergeant.
Don has resided in Sierra Vista for the past 34 years. His hobbies included being an avid woodworker making picture frames, metal detecting, and collecting coins.
Don is survived by his wife of 45 years, Loretta S. (Hazelwood) King; seven daughters, Tracy, Donna, Sabrina, Twilynn, Deborah, Felicia, and Gail; 23 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Don will be sadly missed by his family and friends. My husband Don and I had a great life together. We loved Sierra Vista. Don will always be in my heart as I will be in his.
A funeral home service with Military Honors for Don will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. Burial will be private at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista.
A visiting hour for Don will precede the service on Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.