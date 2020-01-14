Don Peterson, 62

SIERRA VISTA—Don Peterson, formerly of central California, passed away Sunday, December 15 at his home in Sierra Vista after a short illness. He was 62 years old. He had recently retired to Sierra Vista, completing his lifelong dream to come “home”, where his family helped settled Tombstone in 1874, Fairbank, and were founding members of the Christian mining community based in Sunnyside, now a ghost town, near Parker Canyon Lake in the Huachuca Mountains. His grandparents, John and Anna (Langford) McIntyre were fortunate enough to return to Sunnyside to live out the last 25 years of their lives in the place both his grandfathers were born and raised, retelling history and creating lasting memories for so many. This area was always home to Don.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Toni; daughter, Carla Nelson of Wyoming and her husband Shan, and grandchildren Caleb, Trenton, Emma and Kaitlyn; daughter Erin Ramey of Montana and her husband Troy, and grandchildren Cyrus, Payton, Logan and Elijah; a brother, Alvin, of Fresno, California; a sister, Carolyn Sylvester, of Colorado.
A private Celebration of Life service will be held at Sunnyside in the spring when all the family can gather.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.