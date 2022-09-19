Donal ‘Don’ Ray Duey, 84

SIERRA VISTA — Donal “Don” Ray Duey, 84, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away in May, 2022, doing what he loved, exploring the Arizona desert. He was born on June 29, 1937, near Manes, Missouri, on the family farm. He was the fifth born son of George Commodore and Bessie Lily (Fletcher) Duey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 12 years, Gail (Sanders) Duey; four brothers, Junior, Eldon, Morris, and Bill; and three sisters-in-law, Wilma (Spurgeon), Lena Bell (Pool), and Wilma (Willey) Duey.

