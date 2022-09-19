SIERRA VISTA — Donal “Don” Ray Duey, 84, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away in May, 2022, doing what he loved, exploring the Arizona desert. He was born on June 29, 1937, near Manes, Missouri, on the family farm. He was the fifth born son of George Commodore and Bessie Lily (Fletcher) Duey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 12 years, Gail (Sanders) Duey; four brothers, Junior, Eldon, Morris, and Bill; and three sisters-in-law, Wilma (Spurgeon), Lena Bell (Pool), and Wilma (Willey) Duey.
He is survived by his daughter, Beverly Allison Duey of Springfield, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Jerre (Streck) Duey of Kansas City, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
Don attended Mountain Grove High School and graduated valedictorian of the class of 1954. Many of his friends fondly remembered him as the kid on the bus that always had his nose in a book. He was an active member of the Student Council and FFA, where he participated on the judging teams for Dairy Production, Soils, Livestock and Poultry.
He was awarded a Curators Scholarship to the University of Missouri, Columbia. Don graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1959 and earned a Life Certificate to Teach. In 1961, he earned a Master of Arts in History. He went on to complete a 30-year career with the North Kansas City School District, teaching high school history.
Growing up on the family farm, Don developed an interest in archaeology. The farm was home to several Native American burial mounds and artifacts. After retiring, Don moved to Arizona where he put his teaching talents and archaeology interests to work. He continued teaching history classes at Cochise Community College in Sierra Vista.
Don was a trusted volunteer for the Federal Bureau of Land Management, the Arizona Site Stewards Program, Friends of the San Pedro River and a member of the Arizona Archaeological Society. He spent many days assisting with archaeological surveys, historic building restoration and working as a docent at several historical sites on public lands. His favorite locations included the Murray Springs Clovis Site, the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, the Fairbank Historic Townsite, and the Presidio Santa Cruz de Terrenate.
When he wasn’t exploring the desert, he was an avid and competitive table tennis player, participating on the Sierra Vista city league.
Don will be greatly missed by his friends, relatives, associates and former students.
For those that would like to make a memorial contribution to help sustain Don’s passion, consider donating to the Friends of the San Pedro River at http://sanpedroriver.org/wpfspr/.