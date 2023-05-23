Donald A. Dickerson, 76

TUCSON— Donald A. Dickerson was born in Platteville, Wisconsin on January 22, 1947, the son of Earl Woodford Dickerson and Addie Lucille Adtkins.
Donald was a Retired Military US Army Vietnam Veteran who served from August 1964 to March 1972. He re-enlisted in the US Army in September 1975 in Field Artillery. Donald was an expert marksman and gunnery Chief. Donald retired from the US Army on February 1, 1988 as a Staff Sargent (E6).
Donald earned a Degree in Automated Accounting at Tacoma Community College in Tacoma, Washington. After retiring from the Army, Donald went on to work for Army Non-Appropriated Funds at Fort Lewis, Washington. Then he went on to work for the US Air Force Security, and the Defense Commissary Agency on Fort Lewis. In 1997 Donald entered the Civilian Service and moved to Flagstaff, Arizona. He worked for the U.S. Forestry Service before transferring to Department of Army, Civilian Human Resources Agency, Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He retired from Civilian Service on December 31, 2012.
Donald died on May 12, 2023 at the age of 76, in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 47 years (married December 6,1975), Nancy (Laeseke) Dickerson and his son, Donald A. Dickerson, Jr. of Tacoma, Washington. Donald leaves many relatives behind: his twin brother, Dale Vernon Dickerson and brother, Steve Dickerson both in Wisconsin; his sister, Christine Jones of South Carolina; his sister-in-law, Mary Henderson of Baraboo, Wisconsin; another sister-in-law Linda Gneizer of Loganville, Wisconsin and many other relatives residing in Wisconsin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, foster parents: Martin and Elna Gustafson and brother, Dennis Wendler and other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Donald A Dickerson’s memory to DAV Chapter 14, P.O. Box 1014, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635