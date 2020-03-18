Donald B. Fuller, 85

Sierra Vista — Donald Fuller passed over into his eternal life suddenly, yet peacefully with his wife by his side on Sunday March 15, 2020. Don was born to RB and Pearl (Doty) Fuller in Cleburne, Texas on March 2, 1935. At 17, Don joined the military, serving both in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army. Don retired from the Army at Fort Huachuca, Arizona after 20+ years of honorable service in 1974. Don received many awards and decorations including a combat infantry badge throughout his military career. Mr. Fuller was a Veteran of the Vietnam war and an expert rifleman, spending two years on the Sixth Army rifle team in ‘68 and ‘69. As a 54-year resident of Sierra Vista / Fort Huachuca, Don became a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9972 and a Master Mason of the Huachuca Lodge #53. He became a member of the Sierra Vista Riding Club in 1969; club president from ’72 – ’74 and 1976, unselfishly donating his time working with the youth within the community. In 1970, Don joined the Cochise County Sheriff’s Posse mounted patrol participating in equestrian events within the organization. March 22, 1974 Don married Patricia (Griffing) Owsley, their union created an instant family of 6. The Fullers, along with their four children, Belinda Gail, Ky, Linda and Janet welcome baby Candace in 1976. Mr. Fuller worked 18 years for Star Chevrolet; after retirement in 1995, golf became his passion. Don was a member of the Huachuca Duffers — he enjoyed taking trips out of town and the competition, but most of all, the comradeship of the small group of friends. Don and Pat joined Calvary Chapel in 2009; he looked forward each Sunday to listening and learning about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Don leaves his wife of 46 years, Pat (Griffing) Fuller; his brother Robert (Sue), his son Ky (Barbara), three daughters — Linda (Robert), Janet (Marty) and Candy (Matt); eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren, family and close friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents, RB and Pearl (Doty / Fuller) Penny, three brothers, Kenneth, Larry and James and two daughters Donna and Belinda Gail.
The family is planning to host a celebration of life at Calvary Chapel in Sierra Vista on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.; details / changes will be forthcoming.
