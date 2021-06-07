Donald Bailey, 86

BENSON—Donald Bailey passed away peacefully on May 29, 2021 at Quiburi Mission.
He was born November 18, 1934 and is survived by his children, Jimmy and Kellie; sisters Molly (Ken), Joyce (Paul), and Alice, many nieces, nephews and his companion of 13 years, Blanche, as well as many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Kenny and sister Joan as well as his wife, Carol.
A Celebration of Life will be held June 19 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Apache Park on 6th Street in Benson, next to City Hall.