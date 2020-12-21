Donald Bruce Handy, 85

SIERRA VISTA —Donald Bruce Handy, formally of Logansport Indiana, passed away December 2, 2020 just one day shy of his 86th birthday. He retired after 20 years’ service as a Major from the US Army and worked as a Civil Servant for 22 years following his separation from active duty. During his distinguished service, he was awarded the Purple Heart, Silver Star, two Bronze Stars and several Distinguished Service Medals. Don was active with fraternal organizations to include 55 years associated with the Masonic Lodge. He was also active in the retirement community where he lived, taking part during Karaoke as he loved to sing, dancing during entertainment, the many craft and cooking classes offered and volunteering for many activities. Don was known for his kind and compassionate spirit and had a passion for his family and friends offering help when needed or just an ear to listen. He loved to travel, having been to numerous countries during his service with the Army and later visiting England, Ireland and Scotland, home of his family’s clan. He is survived by his brother Jon Handy, of Logansport, Indiana; sister Joyce Welbaum, of Safford, Arizona; son, Mark Handy, of Tucson and daughter, Brenda Zabriskie of Sierra Vista; six grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
A family only service will be held at the Southern Veterans Memorial Cemetery on January 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Donations to the Alzheimer's Association on behalf of Don and Donna Handy in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated. There will be a celebration of Don’s life to take place in late spring for family and friends.
