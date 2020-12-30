Donald D. Crowley, 97

BISBEE — Donald D. Crowley passed away December 19, 2020 due to some age related complications. He lived to be 97 years old.
Don was born in Esther, Missouri to James Oney Crowley and Blanche Dora Van Ansdall on November 4, 1923. The Crowley's were miners and farmers whom began migrating west, chasing the mine industry. The Great Depression spurred Don into leaving his 6th grade schooling to seek work and income where he could find it. Inducted into the United States Army, 1943 - 1947 in Denver, Colorado, Don became part of The 330th Engineer Regiment as an Electrician and Sharp Shooter. Burma, India is where Don Fought in WWll.
Working and residing in Telluride, Colorado after WWll, Don met Flora Crowley in Grand Junction, Colorado. They moved to Bisbee, Arizona in the early 1950's Where Don went to work as an underground Miner for Phelps Dodge. Don and Flora were married in Silver City, New Mexico in 1952. Residing in Bisbee, Arizona, Don and Flora Stayed married for 64 Years, had and raised three children of their own. With the closing of the Bisbee Mines in 1975, Don Settled to Work with J R Sharp Well Drilling where, in 1978, he lost his left arm in a drilling accident.
Don cherished his family as he was devoted to living clean and sober with over 43 years of sobriety. He dedicated those years to the current Verhelst Recovery House, sharing his experience, strength and hope with those who seek this spiritual way of life. Don was quite the mechanic in that he moonlighted, fixing cars and trucks to help make ends meet. If it was broke, Don could fix it. He had great knowledge of minerals, rocks and artifacts. He spent his life hunting, fishing, camping and exploring the Great Outdoors. These experiences Enriched his family's lives and memories even to this day.
Predeceased in death March 25, 2016, his wife, Flora Crowley. Don is survived by his three children: Patricia (Carl) Gabrielson of Portland, Oregon, Oney (Christina) Crowley of Bisbee, Arizona, Doyal Crowley of Bisbee, Arizona; granddaughter, Cara (Otis Harrel) Gabrielson of San Francisco, California; step grandchildren: Jessy (Patty) Cates of Bisbee, Arizona, Ernie (Alyssa) Rimer of Salt Lake City, Utah, Lukas (Silver) Jafferian of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Kjerstina (Joey Searle) Pederson of Arizona City, Arizona, Caitlin Pederson of Bisbee, Arizona; step great-grandchildren: Veronika Rimer of Salt Lake City, Utah, Camila Cates of Bisbee, Arizona, Kaleb Pederson of Bisbee, Arizona, Keaton Pederson of Bisbee, Arizona, Ashlynn Searle of Arizona City, Arizona, Karter Pederson of Bisbee, Arizona, Alivia Love Jafferian of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Layla Rimer of Salt Lake City, Utah, Blayde Jafferian of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Bracin Searle of Arizona City, Arizona, Max Deuwain Rimer of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Due to the current Covid 19 Pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers and/or donations, please send to The Verhelst Recovery House in Bisbee, Arizona 85603.
